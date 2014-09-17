FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bug delays Apple's HealthKit availability on iOS 8
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Bug delays Apple's HealthKit availability on iOS 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said it found a bug in HealthKit, delaying the healthcare application platform’s availability on the iPhone maker’s iOS 8 operating systems.

“We’re working quickly to have the bug fixed in a software update and have HealthKit apps available by the end of the month,” a company spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday.

HealthKit gathers data such as blood pressure and weight from various health apps on the iPhone or iPad so that it can be viewed by doctors in one place with a patient’s consent.

Regulated medical devices, such as glucose monitors with accompanying iPhone apps, can send information to HealthKit. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.