June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small
fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc
to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on
Monday.
Hertz shares were up 13.5 percent at $10.82, while shares of
Apple were slightly down.
Apple is renting Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from
Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, according to the Bloomberg
report, citing documents released recently by the California
Department of Motor Vehicles. (bloom.bg/2tdqm8n)
The iPhone maker is concentrating on technology for
self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said earlier this
month in an interview with Bloomberg.
Hertz and Apple were not immediately available for comment.
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo
announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc
, earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and
maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)