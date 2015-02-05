UPDATE 1-Hospitals launching pilots of Apple health tech

(Add NYU Langone now considering trial)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s healthcare technology is spreading quickly among major U.S. hospitals, showing early promise as a way for doctors to monitor patients remotely and lower costs.

Fifteen of 23 top hospitals contacted by Reuters said they have rolled out a pilot program of Apple’s HealthKit service - which acts as a repository for patient-generated health information like blood pressure, weight or heart rate - or are in talks to do so.

Below are the 23 hospitals contacted by Reuters.

CONDUCTING PILOT OF APPLE HEALTH TECH

Ochsner Medical Center

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Mayo Clinic

Duke University Hospital

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

UCLA Health

Cedars-Sinai

Geisinger Health System

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

CONSIDERING PILOT

University of California San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente

Cleveland Clinic

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

UPMC University of Pittsburgh

NYU Langone Medical Center

NOT PLANNING OR EVALUATING APPLE HEALTH TECH PILOT

Massachusetts General Hospital

University of Washington Medical Center

New York Presbyterian Hospital

NO COMMENT OR NO RESPONSE

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Reporting By Christina Farr)