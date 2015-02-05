UPDATE 1-Hospitals launching pilots of Apple health tech

(Add NYU Langone now considering trial)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s healthcare technology is spreading quickly among major U.S. hospitals, showing early promise as a way for doctors to monitor patients remotely and lower costs.
Fifteen of 23 top hospitals contacted by Reuters said they have rolled out a pilot program of Apple’s HealthKit service - which acts as a repository for patient-generated health information like blood pressure, weight or heart rate - or are in talks to do so.
Below are the 23 hospitals contacted by Reuters.
Ochsner Medical Center
Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford
Mayo Clinic
Duke University Hospital
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
UCLA Health
Cedars-Sinai
Geisinger Health System
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
University of California San Francisco Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente
Cleveland Clinic
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
UPMC University of Pittsburgh
NYU Langone Medical Center
Massachusetts General Hospital
University of Washington Medical Center
New York Presbyterian Hospital
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Mount Sinai Hospital
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Reporting By Christina Farr)