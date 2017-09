SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn picked up another $500 million of Apple Inc shares on Thursday, taking his total investment in the iPhone maker to $3.6 billion.

The billionaire, who repeatedly called the company a “no brainer” investment while he wages a campaign to get it to return more cash to shareholders, tweeted his latest move just a day after revealing a position of over $3 billion in the company.