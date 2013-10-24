FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says to withhold shares from proposed Apple buyback
#Hot Stocks
October 24, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn says to withhold shares from proposed Apple buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he would withhold his shares of Apple Inc from a $150 billion buyback that he has proposed for the iPhone maker.

"There is nothing short-term about my intentions here," Icahn wrote in a letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook dated Oct. 23 and published on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/cuh24v)

Icahn said he and his affiliates owned 4.7 million Apple shares as of Wednesday morning, a 22 percent increase since he met Cook for dinner in late September.

Icahn said in the letter that he believed Apple’s stock was undervalued. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Robin Paxton)

