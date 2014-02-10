FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn drops Apple buyback demand
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn drops Apple buyback demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn said he sees no reason to persist with his proposal that Apple Inc buy back $50 billion of its shares, given the recent share repurchases by the iPhone maker.

Icahn said in a letter to Apple shareholders posted on his website that he was pleased that Apple CEO Tim Cook and the board have exhibited an “opportunistic” and “aggressive” approach to share repurchases. ()

Apple said last week it repurchased $14 billion of its stock in the two weeks since it reported disappointing first-quarter results.

Icahn’s statement comes a day after proxy advisory firm ISS said it recommended that Apple shareholders vote against the activist investor’s share buyback proposal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.