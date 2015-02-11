FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn values Apple at more than $1 trillion
February 11, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Icahn values Apple at more than $1 trillion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said Apple Inc’s stock should be trading at $216, far above its record high of $124.92 hit on Wednesday.

At $216 per share, Apple would be valued at about $1.3 trillion, compared with about $700 billion currently.

Icahn said Apple’s price-to-earnings ratio should be about 20 times, which taken together with net cash of $22 per share works out to $216 per share.

"Also, to the extent Apple introduces a TV in FY 2016 or FY 2017, we believe this 20X multiple is conservative," the billionaire Apple shareholder wrote in a letter to his Twitter followers. (bit.ly/1zWWQPd)

Icahn owns about 53 million Apple shares worth $6.5 billion.

Apple shares were up 2.3 percent at $124.86 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

