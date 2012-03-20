FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple iPad investigated for reports of excess heat
March 20, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

Apple iPad investigated for reports of excess heat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - An influential U.S. consumer watchdog is investigating online reports that Apple Inc’s new iPad throws off an unusually large amount of heat, and will publish its findings later on Tuesday.

Consumer Reports, which reviews everything from electronics to cars, noticed comments on online forums and on Apple’s website about excessive heat from the new device, which went on sale Friday, and decided to look into the issue, a spokesman said.

The group will publish its findings on Tuesday after finishing a battery of tests, the spokesman added.

An Apple spokeswoman said the iPad was “within our thermal specifications.”

