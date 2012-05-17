FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Main Apple data center to tap only renewable power
May 17, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Main Apple data center to tap only renewable power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to power its main, North Carolina data center entirely with renewable energy sources by the end of this year, taking steps to address longstanding environmental concerns about the rapid expansion of high-consuming computer server farms.

On Thursday, the makers of the iPhone and iPad said it was building two solar array installations in and around Maiden, North Carolina, with the ability to supply 84 million kWh of energy annually.

Those sites will use high-efficiency solar cells and an advanced solar tracking system. Apple did not mention which companies will supply the equipment needed. Later in 2012, it also intends to build a third, smaller bio-gas fuel-cell plant.

