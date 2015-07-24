FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple removes Nest Labs thermostats from U.S. stores
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Apple removes Nest Labs thermostats from U.S. stores

Anya George Tharakan

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said it had removed Nest Labs’ Internet-connected thermostats from its U.S. online and retail stores, a year after the home automation maker was bought by Google Inc for $3.3 billion.

Nest, led by the “godfather” of iPod Tony Fadell, earned plaudits for its thermostat - a round, brushed-metal device with a convex glass screen that displays temperature and changes hue to match the color of the wall it attaches to.

“We regularly make changes to our merchandise mix in stores,” Apple spokesman Nick Leahy said in an email on Friday.

However, checks by Reuters showed that the product was still available in Apple’s online stores in some countries, including the UK, France and Ireland.

Nest spokeswoman Ivy Choi did not comment on the removal of the company’s thermostats from Apple’s U.S. stores, but called the iPhone maker a “valued partner”.

“Our new products will be available through Apple in the coming weeks,” she said. (Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.