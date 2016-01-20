FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Apple seeks India govt approval to set up retail stores
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Apple seeks India govt approval to set up retail stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct spelling in first paragraph)

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has filed an application with the Indian government to set up its retail outlets in one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets, a spokesman for the Cupertino-based company said on Wednesday.

Apple’s retail expansion plans in India come at a time when concerns about slowing growth in the United States and China, the world’s most important market for smartphones, have weighed on the company’s stock in the last few months.

The company currently sells its iPhones, iPads and Macs in India through third-party resellers. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.