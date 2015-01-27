FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple takes top spot in Chinese smartphone market - data firm
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Apple takes top spot in Chinese smartphone market - data firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has shipped the most number of smartphones in China in the fourth quarter, overtaking Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and homegrown companies such as Xiaomi for the first time, according to data firm Canalys.

Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launched last September have proved to be popular in Asia despite being costlier than most handsets.

"The company is finally riding the large screen and LTE trends in China, which have been vital to its success," Canalys analysts said. (bit.ly/1CuJ7B0)

Samsung was shunted to the third place, the report said.

Apple captured a record 33 percent market share in South Korea in November, according to Hong Kong-based market research company Counterpoint.

Apple is slated to report its earnings after markets close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
