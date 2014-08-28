Apple invites media to Sept. 9 event; new iPhones anticipated

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc invited media to a “special event” in its hometown of Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9, when the iPhone maker is expected to unveil the latest versions of its best-selling smartphones.

The launch date came as no surprise, as it had been widely reported. Apple was expected to unveil larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens for iPhones, a move thought to be driven in part by the success of archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd with its larger devices. Tech blog Re/code also reported Apple may introduce its long-awaited smartwatch.

Thursday’s typically cryptic invitation read “Wish we could say more” on a simple black-and-white background dominated by Apple’s familiar corporate logo. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)