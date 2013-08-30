FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple rolls out iPhone trade-in program in U.S. stores
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Apple rolls out iPhone trade-in program in U.S. stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has launched a trade-in program in its U.S. retail stores for older models of its iPhone as it gears up for the launch of a new version of the smartphone, it said on Friday.

Apple will give customers a credit for their old phones to be used toward the purchase of a new model, an Apple spokeswoman said.

A thriving industry exists for older versions of smartphones, especially the iPhone, on websites such as eBay and Gazelle. Even broken iPhones can fetch as much as $125 from vendors, who resell them in the United States and internationally.

Gazelle Chief Executive Israel Ganot estimated the used smartphone and tablet market in the United States will reach $14 billion by 2015.

“So there’s obviously a huge opportunity here for multiple players,” he said.

Apple shares dipped nearly 1 percent to $487.46.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
