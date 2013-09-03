FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple invites media to Sept 10 event, new iPhone expected
September 3, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

Apple invites media to Sept 10 event, new iPhone expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc sent an official invitation on Tuesday to a Sept 10 event at which it is expected to unveil the latest iPhone, and possibly a cheaper version intended to accelerate its drive into developing markets.

“This should brighten everyone’s day,” the typically cryptic invitation read, under a graphic depicting pastel-colored circles surrounding a stark white Apple logo.

The company, which analysts say is losing market share in Asia to Samsung Electronics and other Android manufacturers, said in the invitation it will host a breakfast and presentation at its Cupertino headquarters.

