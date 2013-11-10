FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Apple working on curved iPhone screens, enhanced sensors: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is developing new iPhone designs including bigger screens with curved glass and enhanced sensors that can detect different levels of pressure, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a unnamed person familiar with the plans.

With screens of 4.7 inches (11.9 cm) and 5.5 inches (14 cm), the two new models would be Apple’s largest iPhones, the person told Bloomberg.

The new handsets are still in development and plans haven’t been completed, Bloomberg said citing the person, adding Apple probably would release them in the third quarter of next year.

Two spokeswomen for the Cupertino, California-based technology company did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters seeking comment.

