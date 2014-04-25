Apple offers to fix faulty iPhones, a rare move

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has offered to replace faulty on-off buttons on the iPhone 5, a rare glitch that it said on Friday affected “a small percentage” of the previous-generation smartphones.

Apple said on its user-support page that “iPhone 5 models manufactured through March 2013 may be affected by this issue,” in which the button, also known as a sleep/wake mechanism, stops functioning or works only intermittently.

It did not say how many phones were shipped with the faulty mechanism. Owners can type in their iPhone serial numbers on Apple’s website to see if their phones qualified for a fix.

Apple rarely initiates large-scale repair programs for its products, and iPhone glitches are rare. In 2010, the company famously admitted that its iPhone 4 may experience signal loss when handled a certain way. The company subsequently offered free phone casings to correct the issue. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)