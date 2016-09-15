FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple says initial quantities of iPhone 7 Plus sold out
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Apple says initial quantities of iPhone 7 Plus sold out

Julia Love

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Initial quantities of the iPhone 7 Plus have sold out globally as Apple Inc prepares to roll out its new gadget in stores, the company said Wednesday.

Initial supplies of the larger size of Apple's new phone have been exhausted in all shades, and the smaller iPhone 7 has also been sold out in the new jet black color, the company said. The gadgets will arrive in stores on Friday.

"We sincerely appreciate our customers' patience as we work hard to get the new iPhone into the hands of everyone who wants one as quickly as possible," Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Love)

