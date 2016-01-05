FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple expected to cut iPhone 6S, 6S Plus production - Nikkei
January 5, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Apple expected to cut iPhone 6S, 6S Plus production - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is expected to cut production of its latest iPhone models by about 30 percent in the January-March quarter, compared with its original plans, the Nikkei reported.

As inventories of the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus have piled up since its launch last September, production will be scaled back to let dealers go through their current stock, the business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/1R9rxvj)

Production is expected to return to normal in the April-June quarter, but Apple’s parts makers likely to be affected will include liquid crystal display panel manufacturers Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and LG Display Co Ltd , the Nikkei reported.

Other companies affected include image sensor supplier Sony Corp and electronic parts makers TDK Corp, Alps Electric Co Ltd and Kyocera Corp, the paper reported.

Apple and the Japanese and Korean parts suppliers were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

