8 months ago
REFILE-Apple to cut iPhone production in Jan-March quarter - Nikkei
December 30, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-Apple to cut iPhone production in Jan-March quarter - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes date to Dec 30 from Dec 31)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

The company slashed output by 30 percent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported. s.nikkei.com/2hClWTv

Apple's shares were down 0.85 percent in midday trading.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
