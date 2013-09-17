FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple iPhone 5C orders 'not overwhelming' -carrier source
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 11:24 PM / 4 years ago

Apple iPhone 5C orders 'not overwhelming' -carrier source

Sinead Carew

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Pre-orders for Apple Inc’s new plastic-backed, brightly colored iPhone 5C have not been “overwhelming,” and supply of both that model as well as a more expensive phone has been disappointing, a source at a U.S. wireless carrier told Reuters on Tuesday.

Apple unveiled two iPhone models - the 5C as well as a more expensive 5S - last week, with the eye-catching 5C marking a departure from Apple’s focus on purely premium phones.

Apple began taking online orders on Friday for the iPhone 5C, which comes in blue, green, pink, yellow and white and starts in the United States at $99 with a contract. Both phones go on sale in several countries on Sept. 20.

The level of inventory Apple has said it would provide for the 5S and 5C on launch day and in the week after launch is very disappointing, the source said, adding that supply of phones to all carriers appears to be limited.

Pre-orders are “not overwhelming” either, said the source, who refused to be identified because Apple has not disclosed the number of pre-orders for either of its two new smartphones.

The pricier “5S” begins at $199 with a contract and comes in three colors - gray, silver and gold.  The phones will mainly be sold through four major U.S. carriers - AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile . Representatives from all four carriers declined to comment.

Apple could not be reached immediately for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.