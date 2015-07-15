Apple launches latest iPod touch

The Apple logo is seen at the flagship Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday launched its latest iPod touch gadget at a time when the company is looking to popularize its new music service.

The new iPod features an 8 megapixel iSight camera, FaceTime high-definition camera and also houses Apple-designed A8 chip, which is used in iPhone 6.

The iPod, which will give access to Apple Music, also features fitness tracking M8 motion co-processor.

Apple said the new iPod will go on sale from today and cost $199 for a 16GB model, $249 for 32GB and $299 for 64GB.

The company also launched for the first time a 128GB model for $399.