Apple launches latest iPod touch
#Market News
July 15, 2015

Apple launches latest iPod touch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday launched its latest iPod touch gadget at a time when the company is looking to popularize its new music service.

The new iPod features an 8 megapixel iSight camera, FaceTime high-definition camera and also houses Apple-designed A8 chip, which is used in iPhone 6.

The iPod, which will give access to Apple Music, also features fitness tracking M8 motion co-processor.

Apple said the new iPod will go on sale from today and cost $199 for a 16GB model, $249 for 32GB and $299 for 64GB.

The company also launched for the first time a 128GB model for $399.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

