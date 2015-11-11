Apple to add 1,000 jobs in Ireland -minister

DUBLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Apple is to hire an additional 1,000 staff in Ireland, a government minister said on Wednesday, as the U.S. technology company bids to boost its presence in the country where it declares much of its profit for tax purposes.

The European Union last year accused Ireland of swerving international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth tens of billions of dollars from revenue collectors in return for maintaining jobs.

EU regulators are due to issue a decision on the country’s tax deal with Apple in the coming months.

Irish jobs minister Richard Bruton said on Twitter that Apple was to create 1,000 jobs at its base in Cork, Ireland’s second-largest city. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)