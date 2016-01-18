Apple European headquarters evacuated over security alert

DUBLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Staff at Apple’s European headquarters in Ireland were evacuated on Monday while police searched the premises following a security alert, a police spokesman said.

The iPhone maker employs 5,000 people in the southern Irish county of Cork. Police said the evacuation was at the company’s main campus.

“We’re assisting in searches with security teams from the facility as a result of a security alert,” the police spokesman said.

The spokesman said an army bomb disposal team had not been called to the scene.