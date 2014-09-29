FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator to give reasons for inquiry into Irish aid to Apple
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulator to give reasons for inquiry into Irish aid to Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission will publish on Tuesday its reasons for opening an in-depth inquiry into Irish government aid to Apple, a Commission spokesman said.

Antoine Colombani, spokesman for Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, said the Commission would publish a “non-confidential version of its decision” to open the probe on Tuesday.

The Commission announced in June it was investigating Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg over deals they have cut with Apple, Starbucks and Fiat. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.