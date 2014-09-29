EU regulator to give reasons for inquiry into Irish aid to Apple

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission will publish on Tuesday its reasons for opening an in-depth inquiry into Irish government aid to Apple, a Commission spokesman said.

Antoine Colombani, spokesman for Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, said the Commission would publish a “non-confidential version of its decision” to open the probe on Tuesday.

The Commission announced in June it was investigating Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg over deals they have cut with Apple, Starbucks and Fiat. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)