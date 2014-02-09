FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ISS recommends 'no' vote on Icahn's plan for Apple
February 9, 2014 / 11:50 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-ISS recommends 'no' vote on Icahn's plan for Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm ISS said it recommends shareholders vote against activist investor Carl Icahn’s share buyback proposal for Apple Inc, according to a report obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

“(The Apple board) has returned the bulk of its U.S.-generated cash to shareholders via aggressive stock buybacks and dividends payouts,” the ISS report said. “In light of these good-faith efforts and its past stewardship, the board’s latitude should not be constricted by a shareholder resolution that would micromanage the company’s capital allocation process.”

Icahn is waging a campaign to get Apple to return more cash to shareholders and has filed a resolution proposing that it give back $50 billion more through share buybacks. Apple shareholders will vote on the proposal at a Feb. 28 meeting.

Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones also advised shareholders on Friday to vote against Icahn’s plan.

