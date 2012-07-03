FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple says disagrees with Italy antitrust complaint
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Apple says disagrees with Italy antitrust complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Apple disputed on Tuesday a request by the Italian competition authority that it must offer a free two-year warranty on its goods or face fines of 300,000 euros ($378,200) and even temporary closure of its Italian operations.

Italy’s antitrust watchdog, AGCM, has already fined divisions of Apple 900,000 euros for failing to offer the free guarantee, which is obligatory under Italian law.

The regulator said on Monday Apple had not fully complied with the initial request and was threatening the U.S. giant with new fines.

“We have introduced a number of measures to address the Italian competition authority concerns and we disagree with their latest complaint,” Apple said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.