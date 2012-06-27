FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple launches iTunes in HK, Singapore, Taiwan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 2:16 AM / in 5 years

Apple launches iTunes in HK, Singapore, Taiwan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it has launched its iTunes online media store in 12 Asian territories including Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, making it easier for customers in the region to buy and download music and videos.

While Asian users of Apple’s iPhones and iPads are able to download applications such as the popular Angry Birds game, they have been unable to buy songs and movies online unless they have gift cards issued in countries such as the United States and Britain.

Asia is an increasingly important market to Apple - operating revenue doubled in the past quarter year on year, surpassing Europe.

But previously only users in Australia, Japan and New Zealand in the Asia Pacific region could buy and download music and video, due to restrictions related to copyright and licensing issues.

Apple made no mention of China, its biggest market after the United States, where users can only access apps, and free content like podcasts.

The other Asian territories where iTunes is now available are Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.