PM Abe says Apple to build big R&D centre in Japan - media
December 9, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

PM Abe says Apple to build big R&D centre in Japan - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will build a large research and development facility in Japan, Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said on Tuesday, local media reported.

“Apple has decided it undertake cutting-edge R&D in Japan,” Jiji news service quoted Abe as saying in a campaign speech outside of Tokyo ahead of a general election on Sunday. “It will be formally announced soon.”

Abe said the facility will be on par with Apple’s biggest R&D centres in Asia, Jiji and Kyodo news said, without offering any further detail.

Apple Japan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by William Mallard and Ryan Woo

