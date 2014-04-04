Apple, Intertrust settle year-old patent suit

April 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has agreed to settle a year-old patent infringement lawsuit with Intertrust Technologies Corp, a software firm owned by a group that includes Sony Corp and Philips, according to court filings.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Silicon Valley-based Intertrust develops and licenses digital rights management (DRM) software, which is used to protect and manage content rights for companies that distribute music, movies and other digital content.

Intertrust filed a lawsuit against Apple in March 2013 saying the iPhone maker infringed 15 patents relating to security.

The lawsuit covered the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers and laptops, Apple TV and services including iTunes, iCloud and the Apple App Store.

The case was in Re: Intertrust Technologies Corp vs Apple Inc in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 13-01235. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)