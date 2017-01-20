FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple files $1 billion lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm
January 20, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 7 months ago

Apple files $1 billion lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (WASHINGTON) - Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, following a U.S. government lawsuit which accused the chip maker of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a key semiconductor used in mobile phones.

In the lawsuit, Apple accused Qualcomm of overcharging for its chips and for refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates for chip purchases. Apple said in its complaint that Qualcomm withheld the rebates because of Apple's discussions with South Korea's antitrust regulator. (Editing by Alan Crosby)

