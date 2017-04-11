Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's
charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January,
saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and
encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various
jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.
Apple had filed the lawsuit accusing Qualcomm of
overcharging for chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in
promised rebates. The lawsuit came days after the U.S.
government accused the chipmaker of resorting to anticompetitive
tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile
phones.
"It (Apple) has launched a global attack on Qualcomm and is
attempting to use its enormous market power to coerce unfair and
unreasonable license terms from Qualcomm," the chipmaker said in
a statement on Monday.
Qualcomm filed counterclaims to Apple's lawsuit with the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
The chipmaker said in the statement that Apple interfered in
its agreements with licensees that manufacture iPhones and
iPads.
Qualcomm also said Apple threatened it in an attempt to
prevent it from making any public comparisons about the superior
performance of the Qualcomm-powered iPhones, and misrepresented
performance differences between iPhones using Qualcomm modems
and those using competitor-supplied modems.
Responding to the chipmaker's statement, Apple said it is
reiterating its comments made in January that Qualcomm had
overcharged royalties and gained from Apple's technologies not
related to Qualcomm's patents.
Apple also filed in January a lawsuit against Qualcomm in
Beijing, alleging the chip supplier abused its clout in the chip
industry and seeking 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in
damages, according to Beijing's Intellectual Property Court.