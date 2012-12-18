FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple in talks with Foursquare Labs on data map sharing - WSJ
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 2:41 AM / in 5 years

Apple in talks with Foursquare Labs on data map sharing - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is in early discussions with Foursquare Labs Inc to integrate local data into the company’s mapping application, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Apple launched its own mapping service in early September, replacing popular Google Maps, which previously came pre-loaded in Apple devices, but the service contained embarrassing errors and drew fierce criticism.

Google’s mapping tool has since returned to the iPhone, after user complaints, a public apology from Apple’s CEO and the firing of a top executive.

Apple’s negotiations with New York-based Foursquare come as the tech giant has been talking to a number of companies that collect local data to improve its new mapping product, the paper said. ()

The move is also latest sign of Apple’s plans to build more local data and tightly integrate local services into the iPhone and iPad so as to compete with Google Inc.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.