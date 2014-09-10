FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple hires senior Gap marketing exec -AdAge
September 10, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Apple hires senior Gap marketing exec -AdAge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is planning to hire Gap Inc executive, Marcela Aguilar, as director-global marketing communications, website Ad Age reported on Wednesday.

Aguilar is senior global director-marketing communications at Gap.

The move comes one day after Apple announced the Apple Watch - three lines of smart watches to be available in early 2015.

The fashion world remains divided on the first look of the Apple Watch.

Roseanne Morrison, fashion director for the Doneger Group, an industry consultant, said the design fell short of her expectations.

However, many contacted by Reuters agreed that the device was better looking than existing offerings from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc , which are judged to be clunkier.

Aguilar is one of several hires to bolster Apple's marketing talent, the website said. (bit.ly/1xKN1Wd)

In mid-2011, Aguilar was the first external hire by Gap’s global Chief Merchandising Officer Seth Farbman, as the struggling company was working in an increasingly competitive specialty retail space, the Ad Age report said.

Apple was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Bernard Orr)

