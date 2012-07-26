FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple U.S. margins for iPad roughly half of iPhone -court filing
July 26, 2012

Apple U.S. margins for iPad roughly half of iPhone -court filing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc earned gross margins of 49 to 58 percent for U.S. iPhone sales between April 2010 and the end of March 2012, while gross margins on the iPad were much lower during much of that period, according to a court filing.

The information was revealed on Thursday in a freshly unsealed statement from an Apple expert witness, filed in the company’s patent battle against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd .

Between October 2010 and the end of March 2012, Apple had gross margins of 23 to 32 percent on U.S. iPad sales, the filing said. Apple does not typically disclose profit margins on individual products.

