Apple likely to unveil iPad mini on Oct. 23 - report

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is expected to take the wraps off its highly anticipated mini iPad at an Oct. 23 invitation-only event, reported tech blog AllThingsD on Friday, citing sources familiar with the company.

The event would come before Microsoft Corp unveils its latest operating system, Windows 8, and its new Surface tablet on Oct. 26.

An Apple spokesman did not immediately respond for comment.

Speculation has been swirling for months that Apple was planning a smaller, less expensive version of its popular iPad to take on cheaper competing devices.