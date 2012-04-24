FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple infringes on Motorola Mobility patent-ITC judge
April 24, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Apple infringes on Motorola Mobility patent-ITC judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) infringed on a Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) patent in making its popular iPhones, iPads and other products, a judge for the International Trade Commission ruled on Tuesday.

Motorola Mobility, which is in the process of being acquired by Google (GOOG.O), had filed related lawsuits against Apple in district courts in Illinois and Florida.

Apple did not violate three other patents which Motorola Mobility accused it of infringing, ITC Judge Thomas Pender said in a preliminary ruling.

The full commission will now review the judge’s decision and issue a final ruling in August.

The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-745. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

