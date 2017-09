May 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is close to buying headphone maker Beats Electronics for $3.2 billion, the Financial Times reported.

The purchase of Beats, which also runs a streaming music service, would be the company's largest ever acquisition, the newspaper reported. It said the deal could be announced as early as next week. (r.reuters.com/cap77v) (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Rodney Joyce)