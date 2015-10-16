REFILE-Apple ordered to pay $234 mln to university for infringing patent

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc to pay the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s patent licensing arm more than $234 million in damages for incorporating its microchip technology into some of the company’s iPhones and iPads without permission.

The amount was less than the $400 million the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) was claiming in damages after the jury on Tuesday said Apple infringed on its patent for improving the performance of computer processors.