Apple granted patent for GoPro-like cameras - Patently Apple
January 13, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Apple granted patent for GoPro-like cameras - Patently Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has been granted a patent for a wearable camera that could possibly challenge action cameras made by GoPro Inc, intellectual property blog Patently Apple reported.

The patent, which cites specific weaknesses in GoPro's cameras, includes details about a camera system that can be mounted on bike helmets or scuba masks, Patently Apple reported. (bit.ly/1u2TXaO)

GoPro’s shares fell nearly 9 percent after the report. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

