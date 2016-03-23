FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple Pay coming to mobile websites later this year - Re/code
March 23, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Apple Pay coming to mobile websites later this year - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s mobile payments system, Apple Pay, is expanding into mobile websites later this year, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources.

The service will be available to shoppers who use Apple's Safari browsers on iPhone and iPad models that have the company's fingerprint technology, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1Ps325Z)

The iPhone maker is also informing potential partners that Apple Pay’s expansion to mobile websites will be ready before this year’s holiday shopping season, Re/code said.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

