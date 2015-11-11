FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Apple in talks with US banks for person-to-person payment service - WSJ
November 11, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Apple in talks with US banks for person-to-person payment service - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Apple’s response)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is in talks with U.S. banks to develop a person-to-person mobile payment service, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks are ongoing and it is unclear if any of the banks have signed an agreement with Apple, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The service, which would compete with PayPal Inc’s popular Venmo, would allow users to transfer funds from their checking accounts through Apple devices, the Journal reported on Wednesday.

The service would likely be linked to the company’s Apple Pay system, which allows customers to make credit-card and debit-card payments with their mobile phones, the newspaper said.

A launch isn’t imminent, but one person told the Journal that Apple could roll it out next year.

Apple has been talking with a number of banks about the service, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Capital One Financial Corp, Wells Fargo & Co and U.S. Bancorp.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

