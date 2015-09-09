FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple introduces iPad Pro, larger 12.9-inch iPad
September 9, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Apple introduces iPad Pro, larger 12.9-inch iPad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc introduced the iPad Pro, a larger tablet device aimed at the enterprise market on Wednesday as it struggles with slumping sales of standard iPads.

Apple said the new iPad Pro’s screens will measure 12.9 inches diagonally and allows for a full size software keyboard.

The company has been trying to push the iPad into the corporate market and analysts say a gadget with a bigger screen may appeal to some professionals seeking to swap out their laptops for tablets. (Reporting by Julia Love and Noel Randewich; Editing by Christian Plumb)

