Apple unveils new iPhone 6S and 6S plus that recognises touch

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled the iPhone 6S and 6S plus on Wednesday, the latest iteration of its lucrative smartphone that offers 3D touch, a display technology that responds differently depending on how hard users press their screens.

The new phones, which will come in four metal finishes, will also come with an improved, 12 megapixel camera. Apple also said the new iPhone will record 4K video.

Apple relies heavily on the sale of its flagship iPhones, which drove nearly two-thirds of the company’s revenue in the most recent quarter.