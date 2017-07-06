Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, July 6 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc will ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar Apple Inc from selling some iPhones and iPads in the United States on the grounds that they infringe on six Qualcomm patents.
Qualcomm, which also supplies chips to Apple, says the six patents help devices perform well without draining the battery. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions