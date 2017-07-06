WASHINGTON Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc will
ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar Apple Inc
from selling some iPhones and iPads in the United
States that use chips made by competitor Intel Corp on
the grounds that the devices infringe on six Qualcomm patents.
In a request that would broaden its legal battle with Apple,
San Diego-based Qualcomm said it will ask the U.S. ITC to ban
imports of the infringing Apple devices. A related lawsuit was
filed in federal court in California on Thursday to request
monetary damages.
Qualcomm, which also supplies chips to Apple, said the six
patents help devices perform well without draining the battery.
Apple referred reporters to its earlier comments on the
dispute with Qualcomm, which accuse Qualcomm of unfairly
imposing what Apple calls a "tax" on Apple devices using
Qualcomm chips.
In its complaint to the ITC, Qualcomm asked the body to ban
"iPhones that use cellular baseband processors other than those
supplied by Qualcomm’s affiliates." Qualcomm did not name Intel,
but Intel began supplying chips for some iPhones starting with
the iPhone 7.
Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its
patents but claims that the way Apple implements them in the
iPhone does. Intel declined comment.
Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein, said ITC cases
typically take 16 months to conclude and the case was unlikely
to affect Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone launch expected this
fall. "I doubt this puts a lot of immediate pressure on Apple,"
Rasgon said.
There has been long-running tension between Qualcomm and
Apple over Qualcomm's practice of taking a cut of the total
price of the phone in exchange for "modem" chips that help
phones use wireless networks data plans.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent disputes because it
handles cases relatively quickly and can more easily bar an
infringing product from the U.S. market than federal courts.
Animosity between the two companies burst into the open in
January, when the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit
against Qualcomm and accused it of using "anticompetitive"
tactics to maintain its monopoly on a key semiconductor used in
mobile phones.
The FTC, which enforces antitrust law along with the Justice
Department, said that Qualcomm used its dominant position as a
supplier of certain chips to impose "onerous" supply and
licensing terms on cellphone manufacturers and to weaken
competitors.
Days later, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion, accusing it
of overcharging for chips and withholding promised rebates
because of Apple's discussions with South Korea's antitrust
regulators in their probe of Qualcomm.
Separately from this dispute, Qualcomm is a major supplier
to both Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for
modem chips that connect phones to wireless networks.