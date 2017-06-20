June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal
attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court
that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of
every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
If successful, Apple's attack would undermine a core tenet
of Qualcomm's business model.
Apple sued San Diego-based Qualcomm in January, saying the
chip maker improperly withheld $1 billion in rebates because
Apple helped Korean regulators investigate Qualcomm.
Apple's initial lawsuit was a relatively narrow one focused
on whether it violated a contract with Qualcomm by helping
regulators that were investigating Qualcomm's business
practices. But the new filing expands Apple's claims and seeks
to stop Qualcomm's longstanding business model using a legal
theory based on a ruling last month.
The U.S. Supreme Court made it harder for manufacturers and
drug companies to control how their products are used or resold,
ruling in May against printer company Lexmark International Inc
in a patent dispute over another company's resale of its used
ink cartridges.
In a Tuesday brief seen by Reuters, Apple took aim at
Qualcomm's practice of requiring customers to sign patent
license agreements before purchasing chips, known in the
industry as "no license, no chips".
The license allows Qualcomm to take a percentage of the
overall selling price for iPhone in exchange for supplying the
modem chips that let phones connect to cellular data networks.
Apple argued that the ruling involving Lexmark showed that
Qualcomm was entitled to only "one reward" for its intellectual
property and products.
Qualcomm should be allowed to charge for either a patent
license or a chip, but not both, Apple argued.
Apple wants to be able to buy chips without signing the
license agreement that forces it to pay a part of the overall
iPhone sale price.
Apple also asked the court to stop lawsuits that Qualcomm
had filed against Foxconn Technology Group and three other
contract makers that assemble the iPhone on Apple's behalf and
are the formal buyers of Qualcomm's chip, as is standard in the
electronics industry.
Apple argued that the court fight should be between Apple
and Qualcomm.
