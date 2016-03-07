FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mac ransomware downloaded about 6,500 times, Transmission rep says
March 7, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Mac ransomware downloaded about 6,500 times, Transmission rep says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The first known ransomware targeted at Apple Inc’s Mac computers was only downloaded about 6,500 times, according to a representative for the Transmission project, whose software was used to launch the attack.

Transmission representative John Clay told Reuters via email that the ransomware was added to disk-image of its software after the project’s server was compromised in a cyber attack.

“We’re not commenting on the avenue of attack, other than to say that it was our main server that was compromised,” he said. “The normal disk image (was) replaced by the compromised one.”

He added that “security on the server has since been increased” and that the group was in “frequent contact” with Apple as well as Palo Alto Networks Inc, which discovered the ransomware. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

