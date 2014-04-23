FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple expands buybacks by $30 bln, OKs 7-for-1 stock split
April 23, 2014

Apple expands buybacks by $30 bln, OKs 7-for-1 stock split

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has approved another $30 billion in share buybacks till the end of 2015 and authorized a rarely seen seven-for-one stock split, addressing calls to share more of its cash hoard while broadening the stock’s appeal to individual investors.

On Wednesday, Apple reported a 4.6 percent rise in March-quarter revenue to $45.6 billion, beating Wall Street’s projections after selling a sharply higher than expected 43.72 million iPhones. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
